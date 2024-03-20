UR Medicine Home Care workers vote to join union

UR Medicine Home Care workers vote to unionize

Workers at University of Rochester Medicine Home Care have voted to join the union representing workers at the university’s Medical Center and River Campus.

About 115 home care workers voted to join 1199 SIEU.

URMC says it fully supports its staff’s right to be represented by a union if they wish, and will respect the outcome of the election.

This follows a wave of union activity at UR, including a 17-hour strike last year by 1199 SEIU during contract negotiations.