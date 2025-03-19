Home care workers will return to bargaining table ahead of planned strike

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Professional and clinical workers at UR Medicine Home Care will return to the bargaining table on Wednesday afternoon, days after authorizing a second strike.

The union representing the workers, 1199SEIU, has been working to reach its first contract with URMHC leadership since last May. Home care workers across seven regional counties say they’re fighting to address unsafe patient caseloads and unaffordable health insurance.

Home care workers voted to strike for up to five days, the union announced on Friday. A strike date has not been set yet. URMHC says it has been bargaining in good faith and it’s committed to reaching a contract agreement.

Back in February, homecare workers held a day-long strike and held a picket line in front of the URMHC main office in Webster.