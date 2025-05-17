UR Medicine Homecare workers vote to approve three-year contract, avoiding strike

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Professional and clinical workers at UR Medicine Homecare have voted to ratify their first three-year union contract. The planned five-day strike, which was set to begin on Sunday, has been canceled.

The workers are represented by 1199 SEIU. This agreement comes after more than a year of negotiations.

The contract includes more than an 11.5% increase in general wages over three years and improved health insurance coverage.

A spokesperson for UR Medicine Homecare said they are pleased with the agreement and remain committed to treating all employees fairly and respectfully as they move forward together.

