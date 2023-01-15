UR Medicine Orthopaedics hosts surgical skills training for area high school girls

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – UR Medicine Orthopaedics hosted a day-long career orientation event with hands-on surgical skills practice. Students used power tools for drilling and sawing fake bones; practiced suturing on pigs’ feet; and weaved elastic bands through knee models to practice tendon repair.

UR Medicine hosts this annual “Perry Initiative,” which is part of a nationwide effort to encourage more girls and young women to pursue careers in medicine and engineering.