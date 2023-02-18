UR Medicine to open new orthopedics surgical center at Marketplace Mall

HENRIETTA, N.Y. UR Medicine is opening a brand-new orthopedics surgical center at Marketplace Mall in Henrietta.

It’s the first one in our area and one of the largest orthopedic campuses in the country. It is the size of 14 football fields.

The price tag was roughly $130 million. It was transformed from the old Sears in Marketplace Mall to a state-of-the-art facility devoted to helping people. The orthopedic surgical center offers eight operating rooms, three procedure rooms, and an imaging center where you can get an MRI, a CT and X-rays. They offer outpatient care for up to 23 hours.



Dr. Paul Rubery, chairman of the department of orthopedic surgery at URMC, says the location offers access to many, with nearby highways and central bus stops. Coming in the fall there will be a physical therapy space with two therapy pools, which will have wave resistance and an underwater treadmill.



Rubery says they are excited to be opening this facility. It has been seven years in the making.



“This is 330,000 square feet devoted to patients who have problems with motion, patients with bone and joint problems and the various emerging treatments we have for helping people be more active and have less pain,” Rubery said.



The orthopedics surgery center opens to patients Monday, Feb. 20. Also coming later this year will be the completion of the patient tower, which will have 140 exam rooms.