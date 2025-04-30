UR Medicine will host job fair in Canandaigua on Wednesday afternoon

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — UR Medicine Thompson Health is holding a job fair on Wednesday afternoon in Canandaigua to hire people in a variety of healthcare fields.

It’s happening at the F.F. Thompson Hospital on Parrish Street from 1 to 4 p.m. Hiring managers will gather at the cafeteria on the group floor of the hospital’s Constellation Center for Health and Healing.

Open positions include: Clinical secretary, patient care technician, medical office assistant, insurance credentialing assistant, business office patient account representative, pharmacy technician at new Victor location, certified nursing assistant, emergency room technician, primary care practice manager, ICU nurse leader, materials handler, Nutrition Services associate, and Security Office nighttime associate (license required). There are also openings for registered nurses on medical/surgical floors and the Emergency Department.

On-site interviews will be available. You can search for open positions and apply here. UR Medicine is Ontario County’s largest employer.