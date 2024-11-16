UR: Persons of interest identified in campus ‘Wanted’ posters

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Five persons of interest have been identified in the investigation into the “Wanted” posters on the University of Rochester, many targeting Jewish faculty members, according to the university’s public safety chie.

In a statement, Chief Quchee Collins of UR’s Department of Public Safety said investigators are making “significant progress” in examining all available information and evidence.

“While no formal charges have been filed at this time, the University remains committed to holding all responsible parties accountable to the fullest extent possible. We are working with the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office to explore charging options,” Collins stated. adding that the department is working with local, state and federal law enforcement and has received several leads from people in the university community.

The posters label certain university professors and staff as “wanted” for alleged war crimes related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Collins also noted that a sign at UR Medicine’s Brighton health center had been damaged, with “words added to the sign,” but said it’s currently unclear whether this damage is connected with the campus posters.