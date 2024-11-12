UR Public Safety investigates after hundreds of ‘wanted’ posters put around campus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The University of Rochester says it’s working to take down hundreds of fake “wanted” posters found in buildings across the campus.

The posters label certain university professors and staff as wanted for alleged war crimes in Gaza related to the Israel-Palestine conflict. Some of the posters were in classrooms. In a message to the campus community, the Department of Public Safety says the posters are stuck with adhesives which has damaged walls, floors, and chalkboards.

The Department of Public Safety called the posters an act of vandalism to intimidate members of the campus community, saying in part:

“Posters and displays affixed in this manner are unacceptable and considered to be vandalism to University property. Any activities, including the placement of these posters, that disrupt our normal operations and classroom instruction will not be tolerated. Additionally, it seems that the goal of this vandalism is to intimidate members of our University community, which is an action that runs counter to our Meliora values.”

The message continues:

“Our priority as a University is to maintain a respectful and safe community for everyone, and we appreciate everyone’s engagement in supporting that expectation. We will inform the community as we continue our investigation.”

Public safety is investigating and is asking anyone with information to call them at (585) 275-3333.