UR says funding freeze for Fullbright Program is affecting students and alumni

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The University of Rochester says several students on campus and studying abroad are feeling the effects of the funding freeze for the Fullbright Program.

The President Trump administration has temporarily paused spending on the U.S. State Department’s international education programs. That includes the Fullbright Scholarship, an international exchange program that allows students, faculty, alumni, or other scholars to teach or conduct research overseas.

The U of R says 11 students at the campus on a Fullbright Scholarship have had their monthly stipend payments paused. The university says it’s also reached out to two Rochester alumni studying abroad on a Fulbright Fellowship and one professor on a Fulbright Grant to the U.S.

The funding freeze for the Fullbright Program is part of the Trump administration’s efforts to reduce government spending through widespread layoffs and cuts to government agencies.