UR students stage protest demanding Gaza ceasefire support and divestment from Israel

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — University of Rochester students have taken to campus to voice their protest, urging the institution to support a ceasefire in Gaza. They have also been advocating for the university to academically divest, by pulling funding and scholarships, from programs linked to Israel and addressing various other demands. The protests have led to the shutdown of Wilson Boulevard for hours and included a sit-in at the administration building.

Despite the students’ continuous efforts, the University of Rochester has stated it will not give in to any of the protesters’ demands. This comes amid rumors circulating online suggesting otherwise. The university’s firm stance has been made clear by a spokeswoman, emphasizing that there will be no commitments to the demands related to a ceasefire in Gaza or the academic divestment in programs connected to Israel.

The student protesters have several demands. They are calling for the university to withdraw funding and scholarships from all programs with ties to Israel. Additionally, they are seeking the lifting of restrictions on five students allegedly banned from campus due to their involvement in the protests. The protesters also want assurances that students who meet with administrators about their demands will not face punishment.

Amid the protests, there has been a mix of support and concern from the university community. A Jewish student, who chose to remain anonymous, expressed discomfort with some of the chants, such as “Globalize an Intifada,” meaning a rebellion, an uprising, explaining the personal impact due to having family in Israel and knowing individuals affected by the Hamas attack on October 7. Meanwhile, other students, including both Palestinian and Jewish people, have shown solidarity with the movement.

Laila Khaled, a student at the University of Rochester, highlighted the inclusive nature of their cause, stating, “One group’s freedom and dignity do not come at the expense of any other group.”

A Jewish faculty member, Travis, recognized the protesters’ bravery and expressed a desire to keep them safe.

In response to the unfolding events, the university has limited outside access to the River Campus and maintained that no commitments have been made regarding the future of academic programs in Israel. The university administration’s current position leaves the students’ demands unmet, yet the protesters vow to continue their advocacy for as long as it takes.