Urban League of Rochester and RPD announce partnership

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Urban League of Rochester and the Rochester Police Department are forming a partnership.

Dr. Seanelle Hawkins, CEO of the Urban League of Rochester, and RPD Deputy Chief Keith Stith made the announcement on Tuesday. The Urban League of Rochester donated office space at its headquarters to be used by members of the police department.

“This is a commitment to our community’s future. This is an opportunity to take what was once tensions and turn it to solutions and hope. And that is what we hope to bring. I’m looking forward to the innovation that will come from shared thinking, from shared values, and collaboration,” Dr. Hawkins said.

The shared space isn’t the only thing this new partnership will bring. It will allow officers and Urban League staff to work together and build relationships in the Rochester community through public forums, community events, and more.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.