URMC airing a new ad during the Super Bowl

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Breweries and car companies aren’t the only businesses spending big on ads this Super Bowl Sunday.

University of Rochester Medicine will be airing a new ad aimed at inspiring the community. University officials say its designed to raise awareness for all the lives around the world UR Medicine has changed.

They hope it will instill pride in those who work there and boost recruitment.

“The nature of this campaign is really about inspiring stories of the advancements that are literally happening here in technologies, in therapy’s and research. It feels likes stories that really need to be told,” says Karl Withers, Associate VP of Marketing for UR Medical Center.

He says the new ad only scratches the surface of advancements made by UR Medicine.