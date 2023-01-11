URMC and UR School of Nursing announce nursing education program with free tuition

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The University of Rochester Medical Center and School of Nursing announced a new nursing program that offers free tuition. The program is for non-nurses with a previous bachelor’s degree.

URMC says the program is the first of its kind at a nationally ranked nursing school in the U.S.

“This new program aims to address our region’s nursing shortage while eliminating barriers that might prevent potential nurses from pursuing their dream career,” said a statement from URMC.

URMC and School of Nursing officials will share more details about the program during a press conference that starts at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. We’ll update this story once we have more information on the program.