URMC back to full surgery schedule after hurricane-related supply issues

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – As of the week of November 11, URMC has resumed its full schedule of surgeries, including all elective and semi-elective cases.

A spokesperson for URMC said, “We were able to accomplish this safely through a combination of focused conservation efforts, the use of clinically equivalent alternatives, and limited additional shipments from multiple suppliers.”