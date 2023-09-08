URMC celebrates groundbreaking of Strong Expansion Project

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The University of Rochester Medical Center celebrated the groundbreaking of its Strong Expansion Project Friday morning.

Crews have been preparing the site for new construction for the past two years. The healthcare system says the new addition will significantly modernize Strong Memorial Hospital.

It’s expected to add more than 200 examination and treatment stations to the emergency department and the comprehensive psychiatric emergency program, also known as CPEP.

The plan also include a new nine-story in-patient tower, including more than 100 private rooms. The expansion will more than triple the footprint of the emergency department and CPEP.