URMC doctor explains how breast density ties into new mammogram requirements

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The FDA’s new requirements for mammograms went into effect this week. Next time you go in for an exam, you’ll be leaving with some new information about breast density.

A mammogram is an X-ray exam of your breast that’s looking for breast cancer. Doctors scan those images, looking for unusual lumps or masses. Dr. Jennifer Harvey, chair of imaging sciences at the University of Rochester Medical Center, explains that the problem is that everyone’s breasts are different, so the density of breasts can vary.

“A lot of times it’s like, ‘Oh good, it says negative, that’s great, I can go on with my life.’ And we do rely a lot on healthcare providers to say, ‘Wait, wait, wait, you’re dense, let’s get you back in for more screening,'” Harvey said.

Harvey says the more dense your breast is, the more white tissue shows up on your X-ray. That basically blocks the X-ray. So if you have dense breasts, doctors have a harder time spotting that cancer.

The new FDA rules require that every doctor explains this to patients when they go in and get their results. The patient experience during the actual screening itself will not change.

If you don’t have insurance, you can still get a mammogram. Rochester Regional Health offers screenings to anyone without insurance through New York State’s Cancer Services Program. Elizabeth Wende Breast Care also utilizes the state program.

The University of Rochester uses its mobile mammogram unit to offer free screenings throughout the year. The next is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Romulus Fire Department.

