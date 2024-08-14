URMC gets $27 million to research heart failure medication

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The University of Rochester Medical Center announced new funding for heart failure medication research on Wednesday.

The $27 million award will support scientists who are taking the lead on a large national study expected to change heart failure care for millions. It’s the second $27 million award the cardiac research team has received in the last four months.

The study focuses on comparing two heart failure drugs and the outcomes they have on heart failure patients who have implantable cardioverter defibrillators.