URMC selected for $27M award for heart-failure study

URMC selected for $27M award or six-year heart-failure study

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The next wave in cutting-edge health care could start in Rochester.

The University of Rochester Medical Center has been selected for a $27 million award to support a six-year study on heart failure.

Health officials say advances that come from the research could reduce the use of devices — like the implantable cardioverter defibrillator — for people living with heart failure.

“We’re thinking perhaps not every patient will need a implantable defibrillator, and so this is the landmark trial that’s going to help us figure out and find out more about those possibilities,” Dr. David Huang, director of electrophysiology at URMC.

URMC estimates around 20 to 30 Rochester area patients will be enrolled in the study each year.

If approved, the funding award would be one of the largest the University of Rochester has received in the last decade.