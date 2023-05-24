URMC surgery center will open on Wednesday at Marketplace Mall

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — The University of Rochester Medical Center will celebrate the grand opening on Wednesday of its orthopedics and physical performance surgery center at Marketplace Mall in Henrietta.

The new facility offers eight operating rooms, three procedure rooms, and an imaging center where you can get an MRI, CT scan, and X-rays. It offers 23 hour outpatient care and there’s more to come.

The second phase of the $227 million project is slated for completion by end of this year. The project has added hundreds of construction jobs locally and increased visitors and business opportunities for Marketplace Mall. URMC will cut the ribbon at 10 a.m.