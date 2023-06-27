U.S. Marshals arrest man for April shooting outside Rochester nightclub

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Friday, June 23, the United States Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force took 23-year-old Devon Parson-Reeves into custody. He was taken to the Monroe County Jail, and charged with assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.

In the early morning hours of April 3, Rochester Police responded to the area of the Allure Nightclub, 444 Central Avenue, for the report of a shooting. A short time later, a man in his 50’s arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim survived after emergency surgery.

The investigation found that there was an altercation outside of the nightclub in which Parson-Reeves allegedly fired multiple shot from a handgun, hitting the victim.

