USA out of Women’s World Cup following loss to Sweden in penalty kicks

MELBOURNE, A.U.S — The United States Women’s National Soccer Team was looking to stay alive in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup against Sweden Sunday.

The U.S. moved on after tying with Portugal in the last game. The winner of Sunday’s game will move on to the quarterfinal round to face Japan.

The game began early Sunday morning and ended in a 0-0 draw — taking the game to penalty kicks.

The U.S. put up a good fight for 120 minutes of regular game play, dominating in ball possession and forcing Sweden’s goalkeeper to make multiple saves. With both teams stuck in a gridlock, the game moved on to penalty kicks.

Sweden pulled through in penalty kicks, winning the game 5-4.

On the last kick, it seemed U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher had blocked Lina Hurtig’s shot. But after reviewal, referees determined the ball rolled past the goal line — advancing Sweden to the next round.

The game marks the retirement of U.S.A’s Megan Rapinoe.

U.S. fans can feel the sting as the team lost to Sweden in penalty kicks back in the 2016 Olympics.

Sweden will face off against Japan on Friday, August 11.