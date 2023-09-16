USA Today hiring reporters to cover Taylor Swift and Beyoncé

An interesting job opportunity is being offered by the largest newspaper chain in the world — reporters for Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

USA Today, which is owned by Gannett, is looking for modern storytellers to cover the influences of two music superstars: One for Taylor Swift, and another for Beyoncé.

The job description states that these reporters will talk about what these pop stars’ fanbases stand for in pop culture, and the effect they have on society.

If you’re interested in applying to be the Taylor Swift reporter, click here. If you’re interested in the Beyoncé reporting position, click here.