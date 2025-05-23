USA Today names Letchworth the best state park

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A big win for a local state park! USA Today announced Letchworth as the best state park in the country! It comes after weeks of nationwide voting by outdoor enthusiasts across the country.

Runners-up were Blue Spring State Park in Florida, and Gooseberry Falls State Park in Minnesota. Niagara Falls State Park was nominated, but did not make the list.

This is the second time Letchworth has won, the first time was back in 2015 and News10NBC’s Nikki Rudd covered their win back then.

You can watch the full story from 2015 below:

To see the full list of this year’s winners, click here.