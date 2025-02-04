Vote now: Rochester’s Lilac Festival up for USA Today’s ’10 Best Readers’ Choice Award’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Lilac Festival in Rochester is gaining national attention. USA Today has nominated the festival for its “10 Best Readers’ Choice Award” for the best flower festival in the country.

Hosted annually in the Highland Park, the Rochester Lilac Festival is the largest free festival of its kind in North America, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors each May. The festival celebrates nature, culture, and community, featuring over 1,200 varieties of lilacs in full bloom, breathtaking gardens, live music from renowned performers, local artisans, delicious festival food, and so much more.

Highland Park, designed by architect Frederick Law Olmsted, is home to one of the world’s largest collections of lilacs

The 127th Rochester Lilac Festival is scheduled for May 9 to May 18. The festival will return with 120+ musical performances, 300+ juried arts and craft vendors, local farmers’ market, Lilac Run, kids’ activities, and the fragrant lilac blossoms.

On average, more than 500,000 visitors from across Western and Upstate NY, the tri-state area, and Canada attend the 10-day free festival each year.

How to Vote

Visit: https://10best.usatoday.com/qr/45211/ Vote and share the link with your friends, family, and networks Save the link and vote once per day through Monday, March 3, at 11:59 a.m.

