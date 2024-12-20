USA Today ranks ice rink at MLK Park third best in the nation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The ice rink at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in downtown Rochester is getting national recognition this holiday season.

USA Today ranked the ice rink the third best in the nation. An expert panel nominated their favorites and readers voted to rank them. USA Today called the MLK Park rink a favorite winter destination for Upstate New Yorkers, thanks to free skating and being located within Roc Holiday Village.

“Guests can skate under twinkling lights to festive tunes, with complimentary skate rentals available. Nearby, enjoy food, drinks, live entertainment, holiday shopping, and more, making it the perfect spot to embrace the season,” said the article.

Roc Holiday Village runs through Sunday, Dec. 29. At the park, there’s free skating and rentals on Wednesdays through Fridays from 4 to 10 p.m. On Saturday, free skating is from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday, it’s from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

After that, there’s still free ice skating through Sunday, Jan. 5 except for Wednesdays. You can see hours here.