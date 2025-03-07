USDA biologists implement techniques to disperse roost of crows in Rochester Thursday

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thursday night, an effort was made to disperse a large roost of crows in downtown Rochester.

According to city leaders, USDA biologists employed various techniques such as pyrotechnics, spotlights, lasers and recordings of crow distress calls.

The operation commenced at dusk Thursday. While these methods may have caused some disruption, the city said that the crows will not be harmed.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.