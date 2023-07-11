Use MyChart to talk to your doctor? It could cost you

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Starting next week, the University of Rochester Medical Center may start billing patients who communicate with their healthcare provider electronically.

Patients use the MyChart service to do everything from schedule appointments to refill medications to ask questions about their care.

Beginning July 17, URMC could bill insurance for “medical advice messages,” according to its website.

It goes on to say “if your message is about a new health concern, or a change in your condition that requires your provider to spend five minutes or more of their time and their medical expertise” it could be billed – and copays and deductibles could apply.

“Our providers now receive more than two million MyChart messages each year. Many of these messages are complex and would be better handled through an office or telemedicine visit so that we can provide the care our patients expect and deserve,” according to the statement.

If a message will be billed to insurance, the patient will receive a message notifying them.

This is a developing story. News10NBC will provide updates as they become available.