USPS delivery vehicle crashes into car in Honeoye Falls

HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the scene of a crash in Honeoye Falls Sunday morning.

Officials say they responded at 9:34 a.m. to the intersection of East Street and Quaker Meeting House Road for a car crash with injuries. MCSO. HFL Ambulance, CHS Ambulance, and HFL Fire all responded to the scene.

They say a USPS Postal delivery vehicle was driving eastbound on East Street when it failed to stop at a stop sign. Deputies say the delivery vehicle crashed into a Toyota Prius that was driving northbound on Quaker Meeting House Road.

Officials say the delivery vehicle didn’t have any damage from the crash.

A 74-year-old man was driving the Pruis with a 69-year-old woman in the passenger seat. Officials say they were brought to a local hospital to be evaluated for pain. The 28-year-old postal driver was also brought to a local hospital with minor injuries and cited for the stop sign violation.

Deputies drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash and traffic was not impacted.