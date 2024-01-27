USPS looks to move some mail processing operations to Rochester

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Plans to move mail processing operations from Buffalo to Rochester: While it could mean good news for people here in the Flower City, not everyone in Buffalo is on board.

The U.S. Postal Service claims the changes will improve service.

Postal Service spokesperson Mark Lawrence issued a statement at 6:30 p.m. Friday saying plans that were once proposals are being finalized — a decision that union leaders say could impact how mail is processed across Western New York.

Standing in opposition, postal service union members are speaking out about the proposed plans. At a press conference this week, American Postal Workers Union Local President Frank Resetarits says that the plans to improve Buffalo’s processing and distribution will have the opposite effect.

“What’s important for the public to understand, is that when they took out a valuable piece of equipment, that if we lose it here in buffalo, it’s going to result in a delay in mail,” Resetarits said.

The union argues that under the plan, the Williams Street, Buffalo facility would be turned into an LPC — or local processing center — shifting a large portion of mailing operations to Rochester’s Lyell Avenue facility. This could potentially create more jobs in the Rochester area.

“That 60 percent of the mailing public will be going to Rochester, and you know the mailing distance from here to Rochester,” Resetarits said.

But according to Lawrence, USPS’s official communication specialist, the changes won’t result in any layoffs of career employees.

A public meeting that was originally planned for Jan. 31 has been canceled. It’s a meeting Resetartis is needed before any changes are made.

“Until we get the final meeting and the final summary, they won’t announce what machines are coming out of what machines until the final,” he said.

Postal Service officials issued a statement saying the meeting will be rescheduled for a later date, but did not specify when.

News 10NBC reached out to USPS, which respectfully declined an interview Friday.