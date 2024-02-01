USPS plans job fairs for greater Rochester area

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The U.S. Postal Service will host job fairs in the greater Rochester area to fill immediate openings in the region for city carrier assistants ($19.33 per hour), rural carrier associate ($20.38) and mail handler assistant ($18.62).

The job fairs will be at the following locations:

Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Fairport Post Office, 770 Ayrault Road, Fairport.

Thursday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Seneca Falls Post Office, 38 State St., Seneca Falls.

USPS staff will be on site to provide detailed information about the positions and to answer questions. Applicants must be at least 18; must be able to pass drug screening and a background check; and must be available to work weekends and holidays. Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers.