ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The U.S. Postal Service is hiring in the Rochester area. It’s holding a job fair on Wednesday at the Rochester Processing and Distribution Center on Jefferson Road.

The fair runs from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The postal service is hiring city carrier assistants, which make $19.33 per hour, and rural carrier associates, which make $20.38 per hour.

Attendees can use the employee parking lot and proceed to the visitor entrance.