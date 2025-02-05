USPS will host job fairs in Rochester on Wednesday and Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you’re looking to join the U.S. Postal Service, there are two job fairs in Rochester that you should know about.

Both are taking place at the Rochester Processing & Distribution Center on Jefferson Road. The first is on Wednesday from 9:30 to 12:30 p.m. The second is on Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon.

There will also be a job fair at the Canandaigua Post Office on Tuesday, Feb. 18. It runs from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The USPS says it’s looking to fill immediate openings in Western New York. USPS personnel will be at the job fairs to provide detailed information on the positions. You can apply for jobs online here.