USS Carney shoots down Yemen drones in Red Sea

The USS Carney shot down at least two Houthi drones on Sunday in the southern Red Sea when a commercial ship came under attack.

According to the Pentagon, it does not appear that the American warship was the target of the attack.

The pentagon says the USS Carney observed at least one ballistic missile fire which landed in the vicinity of a civilian commercial vessel called the Unity Explorer.

And while it was assisting the vessel, the USS Carney shot down another Houthi drone that was headed in both ships’ direction.

In a statement released on Sunday, Yemen’s Houthi rebels said it “carried out a targeting operation against two Israeli ships in Bab al-Mandab, namely the ‘Unity Explorer’ ship and the ‘number nine’ ship. The first ship was targeted with a naval missile and the second ship with a naval drone.”

The statement says that “the targeting operation came after the two ships rejected warning messages,” adding that the actions were in support of Palestinians under Israeli attack in Gaza.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have been launching a series of attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, as well as launching drones and missiles targeting Israel as it wages war against Hamas in the Gaza strip.