Uvalde Foundation looking into student safety at Franklin High School

ROCHESTER. N.Y. – The Uvalde Foundation For Kids, started after the Uvalde, Texas school shooting, announced that it is looking into student fears and school administrative response about student safety at Franklin High School.

This follows requests from parents and students in the community to provide intervention and training resources. The Foundation announced it is looking into both ongoing safety concerns of students following the recent shooting outside the school, and accountability regarding why several students still have not returned to the school.