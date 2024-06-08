VA clinic hosts resource fair to help veterans access earned benefits and healthcare

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Rochester Calkins VA Clinic welcomed veterans for a resource fair on Wednesday. It was aimed at providing essential services and information to veterans, especially those who were exposed to toxins and other hazards while serving.

“Our veterans don’t always know they qualify for healthcare within VA. And it’s world class health care. And they don’t know about their benefits. They are earned benefits,” said Shannon Sander, senior vice president with Disabled American Veterans, Department of New York.

Specialists were on site to help veterans process claims and make sure they receive the benefits they deserve. Along with filing assistance, the VA was also signing veterans up for PACT Act seminars. That’s where those exposed to burn pits can learn about their expanded resources and benefits.

Katherine Quinones served in the Army National Guard and says everything she learned at the fair not only helps her, but friends and family who may not know all of the benefits that the VA makes available.

“I found out resources for friends who are either becoming homeless or they need food and things like that and all the new laws that are coming out that benefits veterans. It’s a huge help there is so many things they are doing right now. As a woman, they need to come in and find out what help they can get from them,” Quinones said.

Non-veterans at the fair were able to enroll in the VA’s “S.A.V.E.” training. That’s a free course dedicated to training people how to act with care and compassion when encountering a veteran in crisis or having thoughts of suicide.

