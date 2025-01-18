Vacant home on Emerson Street seriously damaged in fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A vacant home on Emerson Street is seriously damaged after a fire broke out on Saturday morning.

Rochester firefighters got the call around 6 a.m. for the home between Dewey and Lake avenues. Crews had to remove boards from the windows and doors to fight the fire from the inside.

News10NBC’s photojournalist saw flames and smoke shooting out from the top of the home. RFD says the second floor and the attic were damaged.

No one was inside the home and the fire was under control in about 45 minutes. RFD is still working to determine the cause.