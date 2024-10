ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A two-alarm fire broke out at a vacant house on Remington Street near Burbank Street on the city’s northeast side on Monday morning.

News10NBC’s photojournalist saw at least a dozen firefighters at the scene. The fire is under control. The second alarm was called because of the size of the fire and the risk to nearby homes.

No injuries were reported. The Rochester Fire Department says it’s still investigating the cause.