Vacant house catches fire on Rochester’s north side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A vacant house caught fire on Monday morning on Rochester’s north side.

Rochester firefighters responded around 4:45 a.m. after getting getting reports of flames coming from the house on Skuse Street between Hudson Avenue and North Street. Crews used hose lines to put out the flames at the house which was partially boarded up and under construction. Firefighters searched the house to confirm no one was inside.

RFD says the fire started outside the back of the building and spread to the first floor, second floor, and attic. The fire also spread to the outside of a neighboring vacant house. RFD says the fire didn’t spread to the inside of that home and one squatter was inside. Fire crews brought the person outside for his safety.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.