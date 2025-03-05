Vacant house fire on Montrose Street Wednesday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Fire Department crews responded to reports of a house fire Wednesday morning on Montrose Street off of North Plymouth Avenue.

The report was made around 6:30a.m. Rochester fire said when crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and holes in the floor that made putting the fire out even more dangerous. They also said they got the fire under control in 30 minutes.

The fire department said no firefighter injuries were reported and that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.