Vacant house on Verona will be torn down after it caught on fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Fire officials say a vacant house in Rochester will be torn down after a two-alarm fire.

Firefighters were called to the home on Verona Street around 5:30 p.m. Due to the size of the house and the windy conditions, a second alarm was called.

The fire got so big firefighters inside the house had to get out. Crews then fought the fire from the outside. Nobody was injured.

“We’re trying to cover a full 360 of what’s going on here with this house because of the size of it and how much fire that was coming and the weather,” said Capt. David Abdoch of the Rochester Fire Department. “It was very very windy. so we wanted to make sure we could protect exposures on all ends of it.”

It took more than an hour and a half to put out the fire.