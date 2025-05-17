Vacant house where two men were killed should have been secured, says Rochester councilmember who represents the district

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police were searching for suspects after two people were killed in a shooting at a vacant house in Rochester.

This was not the first time a vacant home attracted crime in the city. We went to the neighborhood to speak with Rochester City Councilmember Bridget Monroe, who represents the district where the shooting occurred.

Monroe said she has been working to curb violence in the area.

“I really know what people are talking about because I’ve lived it. A lot of gunshots. We are used to counting them off in my house so that we can report them to 911,” Monroe said.

Monroe has lived in the Northwest District of Rochester for decades. With the area’s challenges, she decided to run for city council to make a change.

“There are plenty of people living here who just want to live in their neighborhood and enjoy their space,” Monroe said. According to Monroe, the house where the shooting took place should have been vacated based on city records.

City policy states that inspectors should visit vacant homes at least every three weeks to ensure the grounds are secure and maintained.

“This particular house did have a vacate order. So it would’ve been vacated in summer 2024. And at that point it’s the property owner’s responsibility to have that location secured,” Monroe said.

This Wolff Street house has been frequented by drug users, according to Rochester police. (Photo: WHEC)

Police said the home was frequented by drug users. Neighbors, who were too afraid to speak on camera, reported off-camera about the drug activity they believed was happening in and around the home. Monroe encouraged the community to continue reporting concerns.

“Continue to call 911 or use that app where none of that is traced at all. As you know 911 you can ask them to keep your information anonymous,” Monroe said.

You can contact councilmember Monroe at 585-428-7554 or Bridget.Monroe@cityofrochester.gov

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.