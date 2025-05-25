Vacant Rochester house with history of drug activity goes up in flames

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A fire broke out overnight at a vacant house on Jay Street on the city’s west side. The cause of the fire remains unknown as officials continue to investigate.

Firefighters were seen on the second floor and the roof of the house around 3 a.m. They used several ladders and hoses to combat the blaze. According to city property records, the house has been vacant since 2022.

This is not the first time this house has made headlines. In 2022, News10NBC reported on an infant who overdosed on heroin inside the same Jay Street home. Investigators later uncovered a drug trafficking ring operating from the basement where the baby lived.

Police said Wayne McDaniels and several others were arrested as part of the drug ring investigation. Records indicate the house was closed three months later and still has dozens of code violations.

News10NBC is still waiting for information from the Rochester Fire Department and will update this story when we learn more.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.