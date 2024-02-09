Van Bortel owner makes generous donation to Susan B. Anthony Museum

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Van Bortel is on a generous streak.

Its owner, Kitty Van Bortel, donated $100,000 to the Susan B. Anthony Museum. She says that Susan’s impact on Rochester and the nation should be cherished and supported.

“When I started in business, I was given a Susan B. Anthony pin that said ‘Failure was impossible.’ And that pin really resonated with me because I was really struggling. It was tough when I first started 35 years ago, and from that moment on Susan B Anthony became my hero,” says Van Bortel.

Van Bortel hopes her donation inspires others in the community to support the museum as well.