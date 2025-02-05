Vandalism and theft from multiple cars in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Car vandals struck again in the city of Rochester.

Rochester Police report that seven cars suffered damage Tuesday afternoon in the downtown area near East Avenue and East Main Street. In addition to the damage, some property was stolen from several of the vehicles.

The Rochester Police Department has officers canvassing the area, searching for possible video evidence.

At this time, no suspects are in custody.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.