Vehicle, building struck by gunfire on St. Paul Street; person in car not hurt

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A vehicle with a person inside it was struck by gunfire Monday evening on St. Paul Street, according to Rochester City Police. The person in the car was not hurt, police said.

Police responded to the 600 block of St. Paul St. at about 5:42 p.m. for the report of a vehicle struck by gunfire; they found the vehicle and determined the occupant was uninjured. Police said evidence suggested multiple shots had been fired in the area. An unoccupied, abandoned building was struck along with the vehicle.

There are no suspects in custody, and police ask anyone with information to call 911.