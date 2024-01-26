Vehicle clocked at 100+ mph in Irondequoit; DOT chief highlights it in touting work-zone cameras

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — The state’s transportation commissioner said a driver was clocked going more than 100 miles an hour through a work zone in Irondequoit.

The commissioner talked about it with state lawmakers this week.

News10NBC has done several reports on the state’s work-zone radar camera system. The five-year test program started last year, and 102 tickets were issued. People with tickets can’t challenge them in court, and the burden of proof is on the accused.

The state Department of Transportation posts where the cameras are, and starting Monday you will see the white SUV with the radar on 104 East Ave. at Portland Avenue in Rochester.

The commissioner says workers have already noticed traffic slowing down in work zones.