Vehicle crashes into shop in Sea Breeze area

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — A vehicle crashed into a building at the corner of Culver Road and Durand Boulevard on Saturday afternoon. First responders removed a person who was trapped into the vehicle.

The crash happened at 2:30 p.m., with the vehicle striking the Hi-Breeze shop. There were three people in the vehicle, one of whom was trapped, according to a Facebook post from the Point Pleasant Fire Department. Point Pleasant and Sea Breeze firefighters, and Irondequoit Ambulance personnel worked to stabilize the vehicle, provide medical care and remove the person trapped in the vehicle.

The Irondequoit Police Department and Irondequoit fire marshal is investigating the crash and the damage to the building, according to Point Pleasant firefighters.