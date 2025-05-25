Vehicle hit by gunfire on city’s northeast side

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -On Sunday at 7:37 p.m., while Rochester Police officers were on another call, a vehicle drove up to them, and the passenger said he had been shot.

Police said so far, it looks like the victim was a passenger in a car that was driving through the intersection of Draper and North streets when the car was hit multiple times by gunfire.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.