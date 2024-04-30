Vehicle stolen with woman, child inside; both dropped off safe

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A woman and a child are safe after a Dodge Journey they were sitting in was stolen from a parking lot with them inside.

Rochester Police responded at around 2:15 pm. Tuesday to Lyell Avenue — near Sherman and Cameron streets — for the report of a stolen vehicle with people inside. A driver told police they left the vehicle running in a store parking lot — and found it gone when they got out of the store. About 30 minutes later, the two people — a woman in her 60s with a disability and an 8-year-old child — were dropped off safely at a fire station at Dewey and Ridgway avenues.

Police have not found the 2019 black Dodge Journey or taken a suspect into custody. Anyone with information should call 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated.