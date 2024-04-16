Vendors wanted for Harborfest 2024

ROCHESTER – The Ontario Beach Park Program Committee has openings for art, crafts and general merchandise vendors for the 2024 Harborfest, which will be held June 21-23, 2024 in Ontario Beach Park.

This popular event, which is supported by Monroe County and the City of Rochester, and sponsored by Wegmans, has been a family favorite event in Rochester for decades, and traditionally signals and celebrates the opening of the summer season at Ontario Beach and Port of Rochester area.

The events will feature entertainment all three days, professional and amateur sand sculpting demonstrations and contests, performances by Roc City Circus, a car show and display of antique fire equipment, an after-dark Boat Parade of Lights, a beach volleyball tournament, 5K and 10k runs, a children’s area, food vendors and much more–Including tours of the 200-year old Charlotte Genesee LIghthouse and free rides on the 117-year-old Denzel Carousel. Past Harborfests have drawn thousands to the Beach and Port area. Area businesses will also feature food and beverage specials all weekend.

A limited number of vendor spots are open Friday, Saturday and Sunday (June 21-23) for vendors of arts, crafts and other new merchandise.

For applications and complete details, interested vendors and sponsors should contact Jaime Henderson at jme.lyn.g@hotmail.com or call 585-865-3320.







